MONTERREY, Mexico -- In the end, it had to be Alex Morgan. The United States defeated Canada 1-0 on Monday at Estadio BBVA to win the CONCACAF W Championship and clinch a berth in the 2024 Olympics. It was the most convincing performance of the tournament from the Americans, one that oozed with the confidence that has defined the USWNT for generations.

MLS ・ 20 HOURS AGO