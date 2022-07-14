ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 1:22AM MST until July 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By National Weather Service
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110. * WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial. * WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat related. illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat. stroke. Heat stroke...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Slow drying but the heat remains

Dew Points and humidity values are gradually dropping today. The water vapor is not making as strong an incursion into SoCal, so it feels a bit better out there today. Breezy NW Winds are helping to push the humidity out of the region. Highs however, remain above average (109) and...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Arizona drivers impacted by thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms continued to impact Arizona on Thursday after a haboob passed over the state's capital. More thunderstorms are expected across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Friday, possibly producing strong winds and leading to local flash flooding. The National Weather Service's office in Phoenix said that showers moving through...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Imperial County, CA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather

Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather. A Central Nebraska farmer says he’s assessing storm damage for the third time this growing season as Mother Nature has dealt another blow to producers. Clay Govier of Broken Bow says several corn fields have green snap after straight-line...
NEBRASKA STATE
KESQ

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and toppled tables at a wedding reception over the weekend. The National Weather Service says the large waves came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change. Forecasters say the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Darby did not play much of a role in the dangerously high surf. Instead, the waves came from another strong storm in the South Pacific. Lifeguards across the state had a busy weekend. They conducted at least 1,960 rescues on just the island of Oahu.
HAWAII STATE
Nicole Underwood

Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

What to expect this monsoon season in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is no stranger to flash flooding. Monsoon season is upon us, and with it come the chances of rain. Officials with the Regional Flood Control District say even if we don’t see too much rain, it doesn’t take much rain for a disaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Illness#Heat Stroke#Nws Phoenix Az
kelo.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake in Nebraska this morning

SUPERIOR, NE (KELO.com) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in south-central Nebraska this morning by the U.S. Geological Survey. The report says it hit at 7:51 this morning near Superior, Nebraska. 89 people had reported feeling the shock of the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey website this...
SUPERIOR, NE
CBS LA

Pair of earthquakes strike near Salton Sea

A pair of earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea Thursday morning, hitting the area back-to-back within a minute's time. The first quake happened about two and a half miles southwest of the area at 11:54:03 a.m., measuring at a 3.3 magnitude before a second quake measuring magnitude 2.5 occurred at 11:54:56 a.m., less than two miles away. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor was at a hypocentral depth of 4 kilometers, while the second was 2.4 kilometers. Those earthquakes were followed by a 3.3 that hit Lytle Creek in neighboring San Bernardino County. About an hour later, a slightly stronger 3.6 shook the Salton Sea area again.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result.The Salton Sea, which lies on the San Andreas Fault, is a popular tourist destination at times, as it's one of the Southern California's most recognized highly saline bodies of water. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/15/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,871 new reported cases. Since June 7, hospitalizations increased by 6%, with 208 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 5,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

How will Hurricane Darby impact Hawaii?

Rain is in the weather forecast for Hawaii through the weekend with remnants from two separate tropical cyclones — Bonnie and Darby — expected to reach the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Both of these systems are approaching from the south, so the Big Island and Maui...
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

Knott’s Berry Farm Closes Early Due to “Unruly Behavior”

Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Southern California shut down early on Saturday evening, with the company attributing the closure to “unruly behavior” and altercations between teenage guests. The park, located in Buena Park, California, a city in Orange County, was trending on social media Saturday amid...
BUENA PARK, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Zoo appeals to out-of-state visitors looking to relax and get unpregnant

“Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and handed the issue of reproductive rights over to the states, we’ve seen a huge uptick in people interested in traveling to California in order to procure abortions,” says Marilyn Beastie, director of bio-tourism at the San Diego Zoo. “It helps that Governor Newsom has promised that the state will be a sanctuary for those out-of-state travelers, and will even provide government assistance once they are here. We here at the Zoo realized that we had a unique opportunity to help.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy