Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 1:22AM MST until July 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

A pair of earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea Thursday morning, hitting the area back-to-back within a minute's time. The first quake happened about two and a half miles southwest of the area at 11:54:03 a.m., measuring at a 3.3 magnitude before a second quake measuring magnitude 2.5 occurred at 11:54:56 a.m., less than two miles away. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor was at a hypocentral depth of 4 kilometers, while the second was 2.4 kilometers. Those earthquakes were followed by a 3.3 that hit Lytle Creek in neighboring San Bernardino County. About an hour later, a slightly stronger 3.6 shook the Salton Sea area again.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result.The Salton Sea, which lies on the San Andreas Fault, is a popular tourist destination at times, as it's one of the Southern California's most recognized highly saline bodies of water.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO