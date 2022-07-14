ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: One Serving Is Never Enough At St. Louis' Eat Duckbill

By Cheryl Baehr
Cover picture for the articleGrant Heman can't help but smile when he gets a certain error message on his Clover point-of-sale system. Similar to Netflix's judgy "Are you still watching?" pop-up message, it's not uncommon for him to get a note across his screen asking whether or not an order he's just rung up is...

Clayton's Bistro La Floraison Offers Playful French Classics

Oak furniture, marble tables and gilded candelabras fill the two rooms that make up Bistro La Floraison (7637 Wydown Blvd, 314-725-8880, bistrolafloraison.com). A velvet banquette lines one wall of one room, and a formidable, wooden wine cabinet brimming with glassware and porcelain occupies another. Lantern-like, wrought-iron chandeliers cast a warm glow that mingles with the natural light gushing in through the front windows. It all channels the upscale restaurants of antiquity.
CLAYTON, MO
Mannino's Market has been selling fresh produce and meat to the St. Louis area since 1929

Mannino’s Market has been around the block a few times – it started out as a Ferguson grocery store in 1929 then moved to its current Cottleville location in 1998. The business has been passed down through four generations of Manninos and is now being run by Tony Mannino and his wife, Krista. The market specializes in selling high-quality meat, fresh produce and baked goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hartmann: It’s Time to Stop Coddling Cortex

In just 20 years, the innovation hub known as Cortex has emerged as one of the proudest examples of what civic and corporate St. Louis can be at their best. Now, the politics of Cortex are showing them at their worst. Anchored by behemoths Washington University, Saint Louis University and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Eric Dontè's 'Ghetto Trance' Is Taking Over St. Louis

Inspired by childhood memories of St. Louis and a teddy bear mascot, as well as “fantasy movies and things that are uncanny and surreal,” musician and “nightlife icon” Eric Dontè has always created a dichotomy of light-heartedness and boldness. “It just comes from being an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Startup Evolution St. Louis Falls Weeks Behind on Payroll

After a job search last year, seamstress Rebecca Leon found a position that checked all her boxes. A job at Evolution St. Louis advertised competitive pay and health insurance — rare finds in the garment industry. She applied for the job and got it in September. Everything seemed fine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Showcase Brings St. Louis-Connected Films To the Big Screen

Growing up in north St. Louis city, Bruce Carlton Cunningham’s cousins gave him a less-than-flattering nickname — couch potato — because he’d post up in front of the TV and not move. During those hours, he became enthralled by the worlds created within his favorite movies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Susie Busch-Transou to open lifestyle retail store in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — A familiar family name is bringing a new “lifestyle” retail store to the St. Louis area this fall. Hearth & Soul is a retail concept by Susie Busch-Transou, daughter of former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III. The 4,200-square-foot store, currently under construction at 9640...
LADUE, MO
Ornate Ladue mansion shares something in common with White House

LADUE, Mo. – An English-style estate tucked away in a St. Louis suburb has something in common with the White House. The mansion at 9755 Old Warson Road in Ladue has an impressive, neoclassical-like facade with its tall columns and pediment, and stone front wall. Built in 1926, this $4.9 million home has seen extensive renovations over the years but maintains an old-world opulence with distinctive details and decor.
LADUE, MO
Why “Complicated” By Futrell Should Be On Your Summer R&B Playlist

The next generation of R&B music has found itself a face. They call themselves Futrell. Four brothers who’s aspirations to become the next big supergroup music has to offer have been making a name for themselves around the world. Straight out of St. Louis the family since a young age worked hard to become one of the top group’s music has to offer. Destined for greatness, FUTRELL is a singing and dancing collective consisting of brothers Daivon Futrell, Ditanian Futrell, Desmond Futrell, and Dominic Futrell based out of Los Angeles, CA by way of St. Louis, MO. The brothers from a young age harmonized together and we’re eventually trained to become a group. In 2014 they first started performing. Immediately their first show was an opportunity to perform with, “The Jacksons” in Los Angeles to celebrate the life and legacy of the late great Michael Jackson. After their big break, from there on Futrell started performing all around the States with artists such as, El DeBarge, Babyface, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Jon B, Smoky Robinson, Akon, Tyrese, Janelle, Monae and countless others. Futrell also had the pleasure of performing with the legendary group, “The Temptations” where soon after they had the honor of being mentored by the founding member Otis Williams. When their biggest hit was released,?“Complicated”, began to catch the attention of peers and fans world wide. The melodic tone and passionate lyrics of all the brothers harmonizing together created a unique sound unheard by the R&B industry before. Immediately solidifying that their group was on the brink of greatness, Futrell continues to work hard by touring and performing local shows for the community of Los Angeles maintaining their reputation for being the next big super group. Futrell’s main aim is to entertain the world through their music and performance. Their ultimate goal is to be recognized as the biggest group of artists to ever grace a stage. To change the perception of their last name while becoming the biggest group on the planet. Get familiar with this family of superstars because you’ll be hearing about their abilities and talents for years to come!
LOS ANGELES, CA
City of St. Louis looking into water concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is looking into concerns about water with a strange taste. The water division said residents complained about a metallic, earthy or chlorine taste in their water. The city said tests indicate the water is still safe to drink. The water division...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marson Foods announces manufacturing, warehousing facility in Hazelwood

Marson Foods, a premier manufacturer of quality waffle products, announced they will open a new manufacturing and warehousing operation in Hazelwood, Missouri. The company, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within Hazelwood Trade Port. “I’m thrilled to have found a location in...
HAZELWOOD, MO
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Be in St. Louis Tomorrow [PHOTOS]

She's back again! The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is going to be parked at West County Center tomorrow where she'll offer you all sorts of tasty treats and collectibles. Parked near Bravo from 10 a.m until 7 p.m., the traveling truck will have sweets and limited-edition merch for sale like lunchboxes, totes, mugs, plushies and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
July 14, 1954: The hottest day St. Louis has ever seen

ST. LOUIS • The sun rose hard and glaring on Wednesday, July 14, 1954. The temperature already was 85 degrees at 7 a.m. It broke 100 before noon and kept climbing. The city's streets and old brick buildings, many with tar-slathered flat roofs, already were baked by a sudden but withering heat spell in its fourth day. It was 110 degrees on Monday, 103 on Tuesday. The forecast for July 14 was 105.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis-founded Goedeker’s to rebrand under new name

ST. LOUIS – Goedeker’s, a St. Louis-founded retailer of household appliances and furniture, will rebrand under a new name after decades of business. The company announced it will soon operate under the brand name “Polished,” according to a news release. The change is expected by the end of the year, possibly as soon as July 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Flight from Boston to St. Louis diverted to Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A flight traveling from Boston to St. Louis took a turn to Music City late Friday afternoon. American Airlines told FOX 17 News a passenger on board flight 2584 experienced a medical issue, and the plane was diverted to Nashville International Airport. The plane was...
NASHVILLE, TN

