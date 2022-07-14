Review: One Serving Is Never Enough At St. Louis' Eat Duckbill

The next generation of R&B music has found itself a face. They call themselves Futrell. Four brothers who’s aspirations to become the next big supergroup music has to offer have been making a name for themselves around the world. Straight out of St. Louis the family since a young age worked hard to become one of the top group’s music has to offer. Destined for greatness, FUTRELL is a singing and dancing collective consisting of brothers Daivon Futrell, Ditanian Futrell, Desmond Futrell, and Dominic Futrell based out of Los Angeles, CA by way of St. Louis, MO. The brothers from a young age harmonized together and we’re eventually trained to become a group. In 2014 they first started performing. Immediately their first show was an opportunity to perform with, “The Jacksons” in Los Angeles to celebrate the life and legacy of the late great Michael Jackson. After their big break, from there on Futrell started performing all around the States with artists such as, El DeBarge, Babyface, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Jon B, Smoky Robinson, Akon, Tyrese, Janelle, Monae and countless others. Futrell also had the pleasure of performing with the legendary group, “The Temptations” where soon after they had the honor of being mentored by the founding member Otis Williams. When their biggest hit was released,?“Complicated”, began to catch the attention of peers and fans world wide. The melodic tone and passionate lyrics of all the brothers harmonizing together created a unique sound unheard by the R&B industry before. Immediately solidifying that their group was on the brink of greatness, Futrell continues to work hard by touring and performing local shows for the community of Los Angeles maintaining their reputation for being the next big super group. Futrell’s main aim is to entertain the world through their music and performance. Their ultimate goal is to be recognized as the biggest group of artists to ever grace a stage. To change the perception of their last name while becoming the biggest group on the planet. Get familiar with this family of superstars because you’ll be hearing about their abilities and talents for years to come!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO