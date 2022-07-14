ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Short story collection by Meron Hadero centers immigrants and refugees

By Lisa Morehouse
kalw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland author Meron Hadero reads from her new book, "A Downhome...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

Part Time: KALW News Editor, Civic Engagement

The KALW News team is looking for an experienced radio producer and editor to coordinate our newsroom's midterm elections and civics engagement coverage for our daily news magazine Crosscurrents. KALW has a track record of using audience engagement to provide effective and comprehensive election coverage. You'll build from that foundation...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy