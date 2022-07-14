ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NH

New education funding lawsuit focuses on town-to-town inequality of property taxes

By Ethan DeWitt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenacook residents pay much higher property taxes than Concord residents – about $3 more per $1,000 of assessed property value. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) The village of Penacook is 6 miles up the road from downtown Concord. In nearly all respects, its residents are Concord residents....

Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them. I had to answer a big yes since I personally investigated Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who represented the plaintiff in the case. I investigated Fitzgerald because former Judge James D. O'Neill III (recently retired) and Fitzgerald are very close friends who grew up living right across the street from each other on Old North Main Street in Laconia. This was a fact they each had an obligation to disclose in every case Fitzgerald and O'Neill worked together. This paper covered the Governor's Island case involving Richard Homsi very closely. Fitzgerald represented Governor's Island against Homsi, and Judge O'Neill filed multiple adverse rulings against Homsi in the case, including a massive judgment against Homsi filed on O'Neill's final day on the bench. When I spoke to Judge Elizabeth Leonard about my jury duty conflict I simply stated, "I personally investigated Paul Fitzgerald for his failure to disclose his personal relationship with Judge O'Neill in a prior case." I then looked to my right where Fitzgerald himself was standing, and he would not make eye contact with me at all. He further made no attempt to deny the allegation. In fact, he was literally speechless, just as he has been in the wake of multiple phone calls to his office inquiring about his friendship with O'Neill. Fitzgerald and O'Neill appear to be "untouchable" in the local justice system. I have alerted all the appropriate authorities of their collusion, but I am aware of no action being taken to hold either accountable.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Drought, inflation impacting farmers in New Hampshire

DERRY, N.H. — Many Granite Staters are hoping for some rain as the entire state remains in a moderate to severe drought. The dry conditions are impacting local farmers. It’s not just the moderate drought conditions that are affecting local farmers. Other things like inflation and high fertilizer costs are also cutting into their bottom lines.
DERRY, NH
Rep. Mike Bordes: Running to serve a community he believes in

When people hear I decided to run for reelection, I get sideways glances and the question: "Why?" Some ask because they can’t understand why anyone would want to put themselves through the process and become a target of extremists who are relentless and are overtaking our county. Others ask because they want to understand my motivation for choosing to do this. My answer to this is that I want to serve because I believe in this community. I believe in common-sense solutions as well as being a representative that listens, responds, and respects all constituents, whether we agree on an issue or not.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
In Laconia Schools: Increasing structure, expectations and instructional opportunities

Laconia community, I want to take this opportunity to thank those of you who so actively supported Laconia High School as we returned to our first full year of regular "in school" education. I would also like to humbly thank those who welcomed me back to Sachem Nation as I returned to fill the role of LHS Principal for Mr. Robert Bennett after he lost his battle with cancer. Your support of this school community during that difficult time represents so much of what is right about Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
NH Chronicle: The rebirth of Pepperrell Cove

Thursday, July 21st — Tonight, Pepperrell Cove in Kittery is undergoing a renaissance. In the early 1800's the Frisbee family opened up a market, and after many years, a group of Seacoast folks opened up a new market and restaurant while paying tribute to the history of the area.
KITTERY, ME
New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
Planning Board approves affordable apartment building on Water Street

LACONIA — For those anxious over finding an affordable place to live in the city, a decision by the Laconia Planning Board this week should come as a bit of good news. The board unanimously approved a plan to build a 14-unit apartment building at 141 Water St., on land that is presently occupied by Water Street Cafe.
LACONIA, NH
Smith Meeting House first of the season service July 17

GILMANTON — The First Congregational Society in Gilmanton announces the beginning of the seasonal services held at Smith Meeting House on Meeting House Road. The first service will be Sunday, July 17 at 4 p.m. Charles Gravenhurst of Belmont will conduct the first service. Charles has a deep grasp...
GILMANTON, NH
Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
Teen Bicyclist Struck by Car in Rochester, NH

Rochester Police used a Friday night crash between a 17-year-old bicyclist and a car to reinforce bicycle safety rules. The teen was struck by a white Nissan Altima while crossing the intersection of Brock St and Columbus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and sustained serious injuries, according to police. The bicyclist was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and then Boston Children’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NH
Summertime brings close encounters with black bears

MONT VERNON, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish & Game estimates there are about 5,000 black bears in the state, and that leads to many close encounters with people. Tim Kearney and his family say they believe one bear that visited them in Mont Vernon has come three to four times, looking for food.
MONT VERNON, NH

