Pensacola, FL

U.S. district court found Pensacola native guilty for Jan. 6 involvement at Capitol

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

A Pensacola man was found guilty last month of multiple misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

At the conclusion of a two-day bench trial in a federal court in D.C., Jesus Rivera , 38, was convicted June 17 of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

Two Pensacola men charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot have both pleaded not guilty

Jan. 6 Committee: Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Donald Trump for pardon before and after Jan. 6

Based on evidence presented at the trial, Rivera illegally crossed a law enforcement perimeter and entered the Capitol grounds near the Northwest Lawn. While he made it to the northwestern stairway, he recorded the police line struggling to hold back a large group trying to enter the upper terrace, according the judge's written findings of fact and conclusions of law ruling.

"While filming, Defendant proclaimed to his audience, 'Patriots are going crazy. Let's get out there,'" the ruling document said. "Shortly after, and before the stairway line fell, (the Metropolitan Police Department) was, in Rivera's words, 'shooting pepper spray and stuff.'"

Rivera faces up to three years in prison as two of his misdemeanors carry a maximum one-year sentence and the other two carry maximums of six months, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia news release.

"The charges also carry potential financial penalties," the press release noted. "The Court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."

According to court records, Rivera's sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 3.

A second Pensacola native, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens, was also arrested in February 2021 and charged with:

  • Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees
  • Civil disorder
  • entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds
  • violent entry or disorderly conduct

Stevens' trial has not started.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal

#U S District Court#Sentencing Guidelines#Capitol Building#Patriots
