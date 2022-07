The prominent Saratoga Springs couple's Lake Placid compound may be their most stunning piece of real estate and its sale could set a local record. Over the years Michele and Ronald Riggi have not only been well known for their philanthropic efforts, but also for some of the most beautiful pieces of real estate in the Spa City. But you have to go a little further north to see what could be their most stunning property: their Lake Placid compound just listed for $31 million.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO