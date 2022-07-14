ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head...

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Little Rock Creek to Undergo Water Management Changes

RICE -- A creek in central Minnesota that is considered impaired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is set to undergo water management changes. Little Rock Creek is part of the Sartell Wildlife Management Area and flows into Little Rock Lake near Rice. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says...
RICE, MN
You’ve Got To See This Epic Free Little Library In Elk River!

I am a FAN of free little libraries. I feel that they bring a sense of togetherness to the neighborhoods where they are set up. Plus who doesn't love to read a book on a rainy day? This free little library in Elk River is simply epic! The theme of the library is set to The Lord of the Rings series and it looks like it took A LOT of time to finish, but it is SO COOL!
ELK RIVER, MN
Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
Golf Brewery Opening Soon Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud

Beer and golf. This seems to have been two things that have gone together since...since forever. Now, Hackamore Brewing Company in Chanhassen has announced an "upscale" brewery that will include a life-sized golf simulator within the brewery. hackamorebrewing.com. hackamorebrewing.com. The website just says that they are "opening soon". The spot...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bull Riding and New Food Vendors at the Sherburne County Fair

The Rice Bull Riding Company is one of many events highlighting the festivities at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this week. The Sherburne County Fair Board President is Jenni Axelson. She joined me on WJON today. Axelson says the bull riding and mutton busting will take place Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. She says they have quite a few local bull riders which includes a member of the military home on leave and a father and son duo out of Zimmerman.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
[OPINION]Please Bring Back Crinkle Fries to This Waite Park Bar/Grill

It's National French Fry day. I know, there's a day for just about everything, but this one speaks to my heart. As long as I've been old enough to head to any sort of bar, I have loved the food at H.R.Pesty's. Or Pesty's. If you are not familiar with this place, it is located in Waite Park on 3rd street. Burgers are great, pizzas are made in-house. Honestly, I have never had anything I didn't like at Pesty's. Food is great, drinks are made well, great atmosphere and they usually have The Loon blasting which I also appreciate.
WAITE PARK, MN
Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sartell’s First Habitat House Moves to Permanent Location

SARTELL -- Sartell High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom home early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says with the house moved, their volunteers...
SARTELL, MN
Is It Cool If My Dog Pees In Your Yard Or No?

When it comes to dogs pooping in someone's yard, the rules are clear: someone needs to pick that dog poop up and toss it out. But what about a dog peeing in a stranger's yard?. My family are new, first-time dog owners after getting a rescue pup from Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton. Snoop appears to be a mix of Dachshund and Chihuahua and whatever else and he's the best dog ever.
PRINCETON, MN
Minnesota Teen Crashes Watching Stranger Things While Driving

We have officially taken our obsession with Stranger Things too far. A Minnesota teen crashed while watching the hit show and driving. Yes, you read that right. Stranger Things has been incredibly popular since it dropped in 2016. However, it has been back in the headlines and all over social media again once again because season four just dropped in its entirety.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chance to Thank and Learn More About First Responders

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Striping Work to Close Benton County Road 3 Overnights

SAUK RAPIDS -- Nighttime road closures are planned for a busy corridor in Sauk Rapids. Intermittent closures are scheduled to start Monday evening on Benton County Road 3 to allow workers to install new pavement striping. The road will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The closures will be repeated...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Waite Park Officials To Consider Moratorium on THC Sales

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials will consider a moratorium on THC sold in the city. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving the moratorium for up to a year to allow city staff time to consider licensing, rules and regulations, and sale management controls for THC food and beverages.
WAITE PARK, MN
Cold Spring Baseball Clears Final Hurdle to Build Field House

COLD SPRING -- Construction on a 15,500 square-foot field house is expected to begin later this fall. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council approved a development agreement with Cold Spring Area Baseball Inc, to build the new amenity at the Cold Spring Baseball Park. With the approval, the association...
Child Hurt in Meeker County Lawnmower Accident

HUTCHINSON -- A Hutchinson toddler suffered serious injuries after she fell off a lawnmower Thursday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to the home along 615th Avenue in rural Hutchinson at 10:40 a.m. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off the...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

