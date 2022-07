Laowa has announced a new addition to its family of lenses: the 10mm f/4 Cookie. Designed for APS-C cameras, this pancake lens is as thin as a pancake, or a cookie, as the name suggests. According to Laowa, it’s one of the world’s widest rectilinear pancake lenses for APS-C. And with the price of $300, it’s also pretty affordable compared to other 10mm lenses in the market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO