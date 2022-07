BOSTON -- In an offseason low on buzz, one of the more notable events of the past few months involved DeVante Parker becoming the first Patriots player to wear the No. 11 jersey since Julian Edelman's retirement. That story, though, might have been a false start.The veteran receiver shared a photo of his locker via his Instagram story on Tuesday, and it showed that he dropped a one from that jersey number. The display above his locker now shows No. 1 next to his name.When Parker joined the Patriots, No. 1 wasn't available, as N'Keal Harry grabbed that number a...

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO