A Republican running for U.S. Senate in Maryland was arrested Friday for allegedly filing a false report about a girl being trafficked at an adult book store, police said. Ryan Dark White, also known as. Dr. Jon McGreevey, has been charged with making false statements to police after he told a law enforcement official in April that a man was forcing a young girl between the ages of 10 and 12 to participate in sexual acts with male customers, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO