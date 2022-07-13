ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pit bulls in Denver account for most bites in 2022

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 5 days ago

Pit bulls are on track to account for more reported bites on people in Denver than any other dog breed for the second straight year, according to city data provided to Axios Denver.

Flashback: City voters lifted Denver's pit bull ban in November 2020 after more than 30 years.

  • Voters overrode Mayor Michael Hancock's first-ever veto blocking the measure, which had been passed by the Denver City Council.

By the numbers: Between Jan. 1 and July 8, Denver Animal Protection identified 88 bites from pit bull breeds — which under city ordinance include American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers.

  • By comparison, only 27 bites were reported for Labrador retrievers and 26 for German shepherds.
  • Pit bulls also topped the list for most severe bites, those considered Level 5 offenses on the Ian Dunbar Dog Bite Scale (which goes up to Level 6, signifying death). The city reports at least 4.5% of pit bull bites were Level 5.
  • 11% of pit bull bites were on children.

The other side: Denver Animal Protection says that most bites come from unpermitted pit bulls that have not had a breed evaluation and whose victims may misreport their breed.

  • "We regularly have people bring their dog in to get a breed evaluation and learn their dog is not a pit bull," spokesperson Tammy Vigil tells Axios Denver.

What they're saying: Council member Chris Herndon — one of the city's top proponents of pit bull legalization — said he started a conversation Tuesday with Denver Animal Protection to change the way dog bite data is reported after Axios Denver shared the latest stats.

  • "We as a city can do a better job of presenting that data to the public" by individually breaking out the three breeds defined as pit bulls instead of lumping them together, he said.

Of note: As of July 8, only 169 pit bulls were licensed in Denver — a legal requirement for pit bull owners in the city.

  • Denver Parks and Rec estimates that the city is home to at least 158,000 dogs, with the most registered breeds in 2021 being the Labrador retriever, Chihuahua, German shepherd and golden retriever.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Reader: I'd Like to Eat My Meal Without a Side of Barking Dog

Denver is a dog-friendly city. As far back as 2007, four-legged friends were welcome on some cafe patios, as long as there was no food service there. Then in 2014, the Mile High City became the first in the state to allow dogs on restaurant and bar patios where food was being served as long as certain requirements were met. And in 2020, just after the pandemic shut down indoor dining, a law was passed that expanded that allowance to the entire state, as long as certain regulations are followed.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Meet the Bustang's smaller, faster cousin: Pegasus

The Colorado Department of Transportation says after seeing an increase in interest in their West Line services (moving people between Denver and Avon by bus), they are glad to finally have their new Pegasus buses running routes this summer. The smaller 11 seat ADA compliant minivan might cost the same as the bigger Bustang rides, but it's potentially faster because of it's size. "By providing the smaller vehicle, we can ride those express lanes," CDOT Director of transit and rail Amber Blake said, exposing the secret of the smaller bus. "It can avoid some of the traffic and be a more seamless...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Bite#Parks And Rec#Pit Bulls#The Denver City Council#Denver Animal Protection#American#Staffordshire#German
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing.""We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone."Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Neighbors lament Denver's four Friday night shootings

Four different shootings on Friday night across the Denver metro area left multiple people injured and at least one woman dead on North Xenia street."Of course I'm tired of it, there's just no sense in it," said Ron Bogan, who lives on Xenia. "It's obviously ridiculous. I get up this morning and find out that a neighbor across the street is shot and killed. I know young kids don't need to be running around shooting each other." The shooting on Xenia Street happened around midnight, another happened on the 1300 block of  West Colfax Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The shooting on...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

6 pristine waterfront campsites on private land in Colorado

If you're tired of competing for campgrounds in Colorado's packed parks, we're here to help. Details: Hipcamp is a San Francisco-based platform founded in 2013 that dubs itself the country's largest provider of outdoor stays.The company has unlocked more than 4 million acres of private land nationwide, and they've seen skyrocketing demand since the start of the pandemic.How it works: It's a lot like Airbnb.Private landowners can list their property as a way to help fund the conservation of undeveloped land. Outdoor camping experiences range from tents and RV parks to cabins, treehouses and "glamping." And Hipcamp policies ensure most...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison

Rabbi Ben Gorelick is facing a felony drug charge, but he’s not too worried. For one, Gorelick’s Kabbalistic Jewish community, the Sacred Tribe, is located in Denver, where voters moved in 2019 to make the possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms law enforcement’s lowest priority. For another, Gorelick argues that his organization’s use of the […] The post As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Cities where houses sell fastest near Denver

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy