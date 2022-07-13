ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's group living amendment leads to drop in resident complaints

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ4sT_0gfJyG7N00

The Denver law increasing the number of unrelated people allowed to live under one roof from two to five has resulted in fewer residential complaints, according to a city review.

State of play: The so-called " group living amendment ," passed in February 2021, sparked pushback. Opponents claimed the law would negatively impact their quality of life, while supporters argued it was a sensible solution for a city with a growing housing crisis .

Driving the news: The city's planning department on Tuesday presented a one-year review to the Denver City Council, comparing data from April 2020 to March 2021, and April 2021 to March 2022.

  • The staff found that 311 calls with questions or concerns about unrelated occupants in single-family homes dropped from 128 to 75.
  • The number of zoning violation cases concerning unrelated occupants dropped from 46 to 23.

Between the lines: The law also expanded where residential care facilities, like halfway homes, could operate, increasing to 19,000 acres in mostly commercial corridors .

  • Opponents previously argued that proximity to halfway houses could endanger children.
  • But only two additional permits for residential care facilities were issued as of the end of March. One was for a youth shelter downtown, and the other for a sober living and recovery home in Whittier, according to the city’s planning office.

Yes, but: "I would say that the first year of monitoring is probably not the best year from which to draw a lot of conclusions," principal city planner Andrew Webb told Axios Denver.

  • Webb did say the drop in 311 calls likely means people are aware of new rules, so they're less likely to call their neighbors.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Bennet aims to expand Denver’s alternative policing program as crime surges nationwide

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet sees the potential for Denver’s alternative policing program, which responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians, to become a nationwide model. Bennet, D-Denver, introduced a bill Wednesday that would fund law enforcement agencies to partner with mental health professionals, case managers and...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Denver offers legal help to those facing evictions: 'The real goal is to keep people housed'

With rising rents across Colorado, many people are facing eviction. It is why the city of Denver is now providing attorneys to help those families who are eligible. Field Majors was one of thousands of Coloradans kicked out of his home during the pandemic."I was mad, and the residents that were there were mad, too," said Majors. "The people that are struggling to fight for their own rights, don't have access to the resources, the monies." Advocates tell CBS4, currently, eviction rates in Colorado are exceeding pre-pandemic levels, despite millions of dollars set aside for rent relief."The housing crisis is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing.""We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone."Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Living#S Group#Politics State#The Denver City Council
9NEWS

Denver grant program directs resources to address systemic racism

DENVER — The Black Resilience in Colorado (BRIC) funding program focuses on making an impact on Black communities across the Denver metro area through grants to Black nonprofits led by and serving Black communities. The group said its mission is to build long-term sustainability in communities of color. “(We’re)...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
villagerpublishing.com

It is final — GV will not allow any more gun stores in homes

On July 11, the Greenwood Village City Council passed on second and final reading an amendment to its zoning code to prohibit any new retail firearms stores in residential homes in the city. The vote was 5-3, exactly as it was on the first reading on June 6, with City Council Members Anne Ingebretsen, Donna Johnston, Libby Barnacle, Tom Stahl, and Judy Hilton voting in favor of the prohibition. Councilmembers Dave Kerber, Dave Bullock, and Paul Wiesner voted to permit additional retail gun stores in GV homes without limitation.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Justice with Jessica: As prices rise, is it time to increase child support?

DENVER — It's almost time to go back-to-school shopping, and prices in the U.S. are rising at their fastest pace since the early eighties. Parents are trying to find ways to cope, and the situation could be especially challenging for single dads and moms who only have one household income. Some of them may be considering whether it's time to apply for an increase in child support.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Denver Gazette

Lack of fencing cancels Denver pro-police gathering

Ron MacLauchlan has no defense for having no fence. After almost a year of planning, he broke the news to hundreds of people on his Facebook page that this year's annual pro-police celebration in Denver had been cancelled because he couldn’t get 2,000 feet of fencing in time for Sunday's scheduled event.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Longtime Denver Business Called on the Carpet for Mohawk Tommy Sign

Born and raised in Denver, 58-year-old Kendra Black has been up and down Colorado Boulevard too many times to count. But she'd never given much thought to the figure of an Indigenous child that stands above a carpet store at 2024 South Colorado Boulevard. "It's been there as long as...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

What the latest census numbers tell us about Colorado

Colorado saw an increase in minority populations and growth toward the outer reaches of the Denver metro area in 2021, compared to the prior year.State of play: The 2020 census offered a look at how Colorado changed over the last decade, and new figures released this month provide a snapshot of where the state is going.What to know: How the state is shifting is captured in four maps that look at population, housing growth and demographics.Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labeled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosIn a year's time, the Denver...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

6 pristine waterfront campsites on private land in Colorado

If you're tired of competing for campgrounds in Colorado's packed parks, we're here to help. Details: Hipcamp is a San Francisco-based platform founded in 2013 that dubs itself the country's largest provider of outdoor stays.The company has unlocked more than 4 million acres of private land nationwide, and they've seen skyrocketing demand since the start of the pandemic.How it works: It's a lot like Airbnb.Private landowners can list their property as a way to help fund the conservation of undeveloped land. Outdoor camping experiences range from tents and RV parks to cabins, treehouses and "glamping." And Hipcamp policies ensure most...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy