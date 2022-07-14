Roger Butler

Seminole resident Gloria Gean Lurry passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Gloria, the daughter of Jimmy Lee and Ruby (Wilson) Hopper, was born December 21, 1941 in Purcell. She graduated high school with the Purcell class of 1959. She then attended Central State University, where she got a degree in accounting. On December 4, 1964, she married Oliver Lurry in Purcell. In 1983, Gloria and Oliver opened the Sonic Drive In in Konawa. Together they owned and operated the Sonic until 1991. In 1997 they started Oklahoma Territorial Bows, which specializes in wood bows, as well as leather hunting products. She and Oliver also built three of the homes that they lived in together. Settling north of Seminole, they made a church home at Highway Baptist Church and were beloved, faithful staples of the church. Gloria loved watching classic tv, as well as game shows; but nothing made her happier than spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

