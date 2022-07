FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JULY 13, 2022: In honor of Chuckanut Brewery’s friend Reuben’s Brews 10th Anniversary the two breweries have collaborated together to brew a New Zealand Pilsner called 6:1. The tapping of this great Pilsner style lager will happen at Chuckanut’s Beer Hall (P. Nut) on Wednesday, July 20 starting...