Helping prevent problems with your kids before they start is the goal of a new program being presented by the Door County Partnership for Children and Families. The Positive Parenting Program, also known as Triple P, is an evidence-based system of strategies to help you raise happy kids, manage misbehavior by encouraging the behavior you want, and take care of yourself as a parent. The program had gotten extra attention from the pandemic when families experienced disruptions to their daily life. Door County Partnership for Children and Families Community Impact Coordinator Chad Welch is a Certified Triple P Coach. He says the programs he will be presenting over the next three months are all about giving you the tools to be a better parent.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO