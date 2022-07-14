ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Pantera to reunite for 2023 tour

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown sign with booking agent with a North America tour in the works – but who will play guitar?. Pantera – one of metal’s most influential bands – are set to reunite next year for their first tour in over 20...

www.guitarworld.com

Guitar World Magazine

Pantera recruit Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante for 2023 tour

Wylde and Benante will reportedly join frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown for a number of festival and headline dates next year across North America and Europe. After Pantera announced they would be embarking on a 2023 reunion tour earlier this week, it’s now been reported that the band’s surviving members – bassist Rex Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo – will be joined by electric guitar heavyweight Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante for a handful of festival and headline appearances next year.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style

David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Ryder, Happy Mondays bassist and co-founder, dies at 58

Ryder's propulsive, fluid low-end work was an integral part of the band's sound, and that of the hugely influential Madchester scene as a whole. Paul Ryder, the co-founder and longtime bassist for legendary British alt-rock band Happy Mondays, has died at the age of 58, the band confirmed (opens in new tab) today (July 15).
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Actress Claire Griswold Lived on Four Different Continents Growing Up

It seems that Bonanza actress Claire Griswold lived a life as exotic as her classic TV character. In the Western series’ episode titled The Prince, the Cartwright brothers see some excitement when two Russian aristocrats visit the Ponderosa in search of a Russian prince who ran from royalty to lead a gang of outlaws. That former prince also happened to be the ex-beau of one of the aristocrats, Countess Elena, a glamourous and well-traveled beauty.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Soccer Mommy: “I wanted there to be this mix of evil and light”

Soccer Mommy peers back the curtain on her most ambitious album yet: Sometimes, Forever. The first two Soccer Mommy albums, 2018’s Clean and 2020’s Color Theory, drew inspiration from the emo and pop-rock greats of the mid ‘90s through to the early ‘00s. But in her fierce determination to keep reinventing herself, Sophie Allison skipped over the ‘10s and the present day entirely, setting LP3 somewhere in the very distant future. Sometimes, Forever is an experimental and ambitious record, ebbing and flowing from cruisy pop jams to gothic alt-rock sizzlers. Like its title suggests, it’s a record defined by contrasts, where Allison leaps from one extreme to the next and has a damn blast doing it.
SOCCER
Guitar World Magazine

Hundreds of guitarists join a 1,000-strong ensemble for a stadium-rocking rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ Paradise City

Rockin’ 1000 redefine the meaning of the word supergroup, and the band that once caught Dave Grohl's attention with a super-sized cover of Learn to Fly is at it again... Italian mega-band Rockin’ 1000 covered Guns N’ Roses’ hit Paradise City at its show at the Stade de Paris, in the French capital (May 14) and now you can watch the footage...
ROCK MUSIC

