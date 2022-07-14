Pantera to reunite for 2023 tour

Soccer Mommy peers back the curtain on her most ambitious album yet: Sometimes, Forever. The first two Soccer Mommy albums, 2018’s Clean and 2020’s Color Theory, drew inspiration from the emo and pop-rock greats of the mid ‘90s through to the early ‘00s. But in her fierce determination to keep reinventing herself, Sophie Allison skipped over the ‘10s and the present day entirely, setting LP3 somewhere in the very distant future. Sometimes, Forever is an experimental and ambitious record, ebbing and flowing from cruisy pop jams to gothic alt-rock sizzlers. Like its title suggests, it’s a record defined by contrasts, where Allison leaps from one extreme to the next and has a damn blast doing it.

