Bossier City, LA

Bossier City Man Has Incredible Run at WSOP in Vegas

By Erin McCarty
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 5 days ago
The World Series of Poker Main Event attracted nearly 9,000 poker players to Las Vegas, Nevada this year. One of those players who made the trip was Bossier City poker player Mack Khan. Khan has had an incredible run and lasted into day...

