Captain Marvel #39 - Trials Part Two

 3 days ago

TRIAL BY MAGIC AND FIRE! Carol's "crimes" against a powerful foe are coming back to haunt her...

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the live-action series debuting on Disney+ in a little over a month. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who will be surrounded by a surprising ensemble cast. This cast is sure to contribute an epic and hilarious experience for viewers, and a new series of photos officially released by Disney+ provide a new look at what that will entail. The She-Hulk photos, which you can check out below, provide new glimpses at Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as characters like Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil).
There's no denying that the Fantastic Four is one of the most important superhero teams in all of geek culture and fans have been dying to see a "proper" live-action take on Marvel's First Family. Over the years, there have been several live-action iterations of the F4 but it's safe to say that all of them failed to click with the audience.
A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
Ms. Marvel delivered its finale episode on Wednesday, offering up a major surprise for Marvel fans who were largely not expecting it. This article will contain major spoilers for a couple of surprising moments from late in the Ms. Marvel finale episode, so consider this your final warning! One surprise came in the form of a post-credits scene setting up a movie which fans are already familiar with while the other big reveal came earlier in the episode and offered up a point-at-the-TV-screen type of reference. The spoilers follow below and will be discussed on the Phase Zero show at 12pm ET!
[SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for today's Ms. Marvel finale follow.] Today's Ms. Marvel finale brought some big surprises regarding Kamala Khan's origin story. In the Marvel Comics universe, Kamala Khan gets her powers from being an Inhuman. Most fans already knew that her powers would be changed in the television adaptation, which ties her abilities to her family bangles. But today's finale reveals that there's a very specific reason why Kamala gets powers from the bangles while no one else in her family does, and that reason is written into her genetic code. It can be summed up in one word: "mutation."
Just about one year ago Disney California Adventure opened Avengers Campus, Disney’s first theme park land dedicated to Marvel superheroes. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Avengers Campus would be a success, which is why a second land was planned to open at Disneyland Paris before the first was completed. Brie Larson recently attended a preview of the new land, and not only does it look amazing, so does she.
Ms Marvel has drawn to a close, ending its run as one of the most acclaimed Disney Plus shows to date.Iman Vellani won praise for her role as Kamala Khan in the series, with the finale leaving fans wanting more.After a post-credit scene teased what was next for Khan, and an exciting Easter egg made die-hard Marvel fans lose their minds, viewers are now wondering when exactly they will be able to catch up with the character.Vellani will appear in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel sequel, which is titled The Marvels.The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, whose most recent...
In the MCU, almost every Avenger has a case for being the strongest. Thor is up there, with all that thunder and what not, Captain Marvel packs a punch, and Black Panther shouldn’t be sniffed at. For Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, one who isn’t in contention is Hulk.
Aside from creating blockbuster movies, it would appear that Marvel Studios is also in the business of tricking its fans. There have always been whispers about how accurate leaks have been regarding Marvel Studios projects, but Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirmed they indeed exist. The Ms. Marvel finale left many fans satisfied, and that's without factoring in Kamala Khan potentially being a mutant, or the post-credits scene featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani recently participated in a Reddit AMA, where she answered several fan questions. One response, in particular, revealed how Marvel Studios plants leaks on purpose.
Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Essential DC Superhero Teams. Here’s...
Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
We're well into Phase 4 of Marvel's cinematic universe. Collectively, 14 movies and TV shows have come out--some more high-profile than others. Now that Ms. Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder have both been released, where does the MCU go next? Don't worry, there is a lot more coming your way that's already been announced.
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Say nite-nite to the superhero formerly known as "Night Light": Ms. Marvel is here. In Wednesday's Ms. Marvel season finale, titled "No Normal," Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) wields the full power of the Noor Dimension, which she harnesses with the magical bangle inherited from great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat). To stop Kamran's (Rish Shah) rampage against the Department of Damage Control, Kamala draws upon her ability to "embiggen," manifesting hard light constructs to enlarge herself. As revealed by Bruno (Matt Lintz), Kamala's powers are best explained by one word: "Mutation."
Honora and Simon are pulled more deeply still into the mysteries of Noxton! Once Simon discovers the identify of his attacker, time is of the essence to figure out what happened to his missing researcher and how it connects to the strange town. Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson reveal new...
