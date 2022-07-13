Immortal X-Men #4 - Part Four: Diamonds Are Forever

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4, and preorders kick off today, July 15, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It's one of the biggest games of the year, and there will be four separate editions available at launch. Because it's such an anticipated release, you'll want to make sure you preorder your preferred version early. This is especially true for the Collector's Edition and Jotnar Edition, as both come with a bunch of goodies and are sure to sell out quickly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO