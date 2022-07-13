ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Immortal X-Men #4 - Part Four: Diamonds Are Forever

Gamespot
 3 days ago

A GALA PERFORMANCE! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the...

comicvine.gamespot.com

Gamespot

The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #3

Honora and Simon are pulled more deeply still into the mysteries of Noxton! Once Simon discovers the identify of his attacker, time is of the essence to figure out what happened to his missing researcher and how it connects to the strange town. Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson reveal new...
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Above Snakes #1 - Chapter One: Speck of Dirt

The hit team behind THE FEW and THUMBS returns with an all-new WILD AS HELL miniseries!. Writer SEAN LEWIS (KING SPAWN), artist HAYDEN SHERMAN (Wasted Space), and rock-star letterer HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU introduce a world where Deadwood-style Westerns collide with the fantasia of NEIL GAIMAN in the story of Dirt, a man seeking vengeance for his murdered wife with nothing but a talking vulture to prod him on.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Baby Yoda Was "Completely Stolen," Gremlins Director Says

Filmmaker Joe Dante, best known for directing the 1984 hit Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, has fired shots at Disney and Lucasfilm for taking an uncredited inspiration from his work in creating Baby Yoda. In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Dante says Baby Yoda's is "completely stolen" from the lead Gremlin, named Gizmo.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Boys Spin-off Series Is Called Gen V, Cast Is Revealed

Season 3 has wrapped up for The Boys, and there's been talks of another spin-off show in the works. Today, Amazon revealed the cast and plot for this project. It's called Gen V. Taking place in a college run by Vought International, the show follows the superpowered students throughout their...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Samara Weaving Joins Scream 6, Reuniting With Ready Or Not Directors

Samara Weaving (The Valet) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) are the latest additions to the cast of Scream 6, according to Deadline. Weaving coming to Scream is significant, as it's her reunion with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writer Guy Busick--they worked together on the 2019 comedy-horror Ready or Not.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 1 Ending Explained: The Cast Previews What Happens Next

The first season of Netflix's Resident Evil live-action adaptation is out now and there is certainly a lot going on throughout--two stories told over a decade apart, plenty of twists and turns, a shocking amount of blood spattered everywhere, and more zombies than you'll ever want to deal with. And while Season 1 of Resident Evil introduced a new story for the franchise, it also left plenty of room to speculate on what's going to happen next.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Gamespot

Power Rangers #21

Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a lost ally, no matter the danger and no matter the cost. However, things aren’t as they seem when the opportunity for an unexpected betrayal arises… leading to the reveal of a NEW RANGER.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

New Aliens Action-Horror Game Announced For PC And Console

A new game game set in the Aliens universe has been announced by 20th Century Games, which will be developed by Survios, the studio behind Creed: Rise to Glory. Details on the new title are slim, but the studio has confirmed that this title will be a single-player action-horror game that will be released on PC, unspecified consoles, and VR.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Update Adds The Season Of Shattering And More

Thatgamecompany has announced its plans to celebrate the third anniversary of its mobile game Sky: Children of the Light starting July 18. As a part of the celebration, there'll be new items, in-game events, a new world-changing season, a livestream, new ways for players to share stories, and more. Starting...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overpriced God of War: Ragnarok Special Edition Listings Are Flooding eBay

Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok went up just hours ago and already grifters have loaded eBay with inflated listings, doubling or even almost tripling the standard price of the collector’s editions. For context, you can preorder three different versions of God of War: Ragnarok, all coming with different...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Preorders Are Now Live, Including Jotnar Edition

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4, and preorders kick off today, July 15, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It's one of the biggest games of the year, and there will be four separate editions available at launch. Because it's such an anticipated release, you'll want to make sure you preorder your preferred version early. This is especially true for the Collector's Edition and Jotnar Edition, as both come with a bunch of goodies and are sure to sell out quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Secretlab Reveals Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Accessories

Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to announce a new lineup of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#390) - July 14, 2022

Like clockwork, we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. This time, we have Wordle #390 on July 14 and it's certainly not the easiest of answers. This particular word really only has one true meaning but people tend to use it in a variety of ways. There's one tricky letter that could trip some players up, so we're here to help ensure players keep their streak heading into the weekend.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Orlando Bloom Is The Newest Summonable Character In This Mobile Game

After making a name for himself in the high fantasy epic Lord of the Rings, Orlando Bloom looks at home in his latest gig--playing an archer named Orlando the Nightshard in an ad for mobile game Kings of Avalon. Orlando will also stick around as an in-game character who will be available for free to new players.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Skate Aims To Be The Definitive, Free-To-Play Entry In The Series

It's not Skate 4, Skate HD 2.5 Remix, or even Skate Infinite; it's just Skate. Full Circle's upcoming Skate game will launch as a free-to-play title published by Electronic Arts, and it's set to combine a single-player experience with a new games-as-a-service model, and will be actively supported with new gameplay elements, content releases and events, and seasonal drops. Skate will also feature cross-play and cross-progression on last-gen and current-gen consoles, PC, and (eventually) mobile, and similar to Apex Legends' debut in 2019, it will include microtransactions at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cuphead: How To Summon The Djimmi And Make The Game Much Easier

Cuphead's long-awaited Delicious Last Course DLC upped the ante of an already legendarily challenging game. With a whole new Isle to contend with, including six of the toughest enemies in the game, it's never been harder to get to the credits with every boss defeated. In addition to the challenges posed, the DLC also introduced a ton of new tools at the player's disposal, including powerful weapons, charms, and even a brand new playable character. However, one of the strongest new additions isn't something you can buy at Porkrind's Emporium. Here's how to make your wish come true and double your HP with the Djimmi.
VIDEO GAMES

