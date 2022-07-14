ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

YMCA of Bucks County, Burnalong Bring Summer Wellness Challenge to Local Branches

By Ken Knickerbocker
 4 days ago
Image via iStock.

YMCA has partnered with Burnalong to bring a new summer challenge to more than 100 YMCA branches, including the YMCA of Bucks & Hunterdon Counties.

The challenge both extends access to high-quality, diverse, and inclusive health and wellness programming and supports member health and wellness goals during the summer months.

The challenge also represents a celebration of the hometown instructors and coaches by helping them to move beyond their brick-and-mortar locations and become more portable using mobile apps when a lot of the members are traveling.

Starting on July 4, the challenge encourages Burnalong and Y members to remain connected and to engage with the “Summer Road Tour” challenge.

Every time they take a class, members are encouraged to take a picture and provide information on the class they took and their location and post it to Facebook and Instagram using #YTourWithMe.

“The Y is thrilled to launch our summer challenge and remain connected to our members wherever they travel this summer,” said Tricia Feinthel, Chief Operations Officer of YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties. “Our commitment remains to serve our members with programs, services, and practices that meet needs and remain accessible, no matter where someone travels.”

