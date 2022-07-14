ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Jockey Earns 1,000th Career Win at Parx Racing in Bensalem

By Ken Knickerbocker
 4 days ago
Image via Paulick Report.

Jockey Tyler Conner managed to earn his 1,000th career victory over the weekend at Parx Racing in Bensalem, according to a staff report from the Paulick Report.

The 28-year-old jockey achieved this major milestone when Dixie Lass won the ninth race on the card for trainer James Lawrence II.

Lancaster native Conner comes from a racing family. His father is a trainer at Penn National while his mother used to work as a jockey, racing official, and as an exercise rider.

Conner originally chose a different career path, riding in motocross races for several years, before a couple of accidents convinced him that the sport was too dangerous. That is when he decided to switch to horse racing.

In 2014, he took out his apprentice license. He accepted his first mount on June 14 and got his first win on his 40th ride on August 1 at Penn National aboard Love Talk for trainer Kimberly Graci. He wrapped up the year with 40 wins.

Since then, he has been a leading rider at Penn National, with his 22 percent win rate in 2022 being his career best.

Read more about Tyler Conner in the Paulick Report.

