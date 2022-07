NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a man after he robbed a Bronx dollar store last month, authorities said. According to officials, at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the suspect entered the Dollar Power store located inside of 1 East 167th St. in Concourse where he took two lighter fluid bottles and placed them under his shirt and left the location without paying.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO