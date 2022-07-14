Pro Football Focus predicts big year for Bengals offense

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington LAST YEAR: Seattle endured its worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure, missing the playoffs for just the third time in his 12 seasons in charge. Seattle finally experienced life without QB Russell Wilson because of a finger injury that cost him three games. The Seahawks will learn more about life without Wilson after he was dealt in a blockbuster trade with Denver during the offseason. S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (neck) and CB Tre Brown (knee) all had their seasons cut short by major injuries. Seattle did close the season with wins in four of its last six, highlighted by the best stretch of RB Rashaad Penny’s young career. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO