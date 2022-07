The Marshall County Arts Commission announced they would present Shakespeare's Macbeth in Calvert City Memorial Park for Marshall County's first Shakespeare in the Park event. They said the idea of "Shakespeare in the Park" came from discussions about bringing the genre to Marshall County. Several volunteers and Ruth Morris, Marshall County Arts Center executive director, were familiar with similar programs offered in Kentucky and when Eryn Pritchett offered to direct - the rest was history.

