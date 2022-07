Time for another round of: Where in the World is Eric Adams! This time, players shouldn’t look in New Jersey, but they also won’t find the famously private New York City mayor at City Hall. Turns out he had a secret office in a high-security Manhattan building where he conducts city business without the prying eyes of council members and reporters that lurk in the halls of the city’s official seat of government. Adams’ team said he doesn’t spend much time there, but we’ve certainly never seen it on his public schedule. For the rest of the week’s news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO