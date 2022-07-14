ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Expecting a Second Child Via Surrogate

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust try to keep up with the Kardashians. News has just broken that Khloé is expecting another child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares daughter True, 4. A rep for the Good American founder told E! News, "We can confirm True will have...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Marie Claire

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Vegas Wedding: Details

Just under a year after they went Instagram-official, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. This may seem like a short timeline, but you can't forget that the two first started dating in 2002, a whopping 20 years ago. They were engaged that same year, postponed their 2003 wedding because of overwhelming media attention, then broke up in 2004.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy