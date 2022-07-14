ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Strategie Grains cuts all EU grain crop estimates

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut all its forecasts for this year's grain crops in the European Union, as it fine-tuned wheat and barley estimates as harvest progresses in the bloc and pointing to dry weather threatening maize fields. The EU wheat crop was...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up 1.6%, prices recover from 5-month low; corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn slid after gaining on Friday on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying, short-covering

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with some end-of-week short-covering and bargain buying noted when prices dipped during the session. * Soybean processors crushed 164.677 million bushels of soybeans during June, more than expected ,but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel. * Prices hit resistance around their 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures were down $11.00 at $391.60 a ton and December soyoil was up 2.45 cents at 58.23 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 3.8%, soymeal was down 3.0% and soyoil was down 3.7%. * Soyoil has fallen for six weeks in a row. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Hot Weather#Water Shortages#Crops#Eu#The European Union#French#Strategie Grains
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia says document nearly ready on resuming Ukraine grain exports

July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine June farm exports at 2.5 mln, up from 1.7 mln T in May -minister

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agriculture exports rose to 2.5 million tonnes in June from about 1.7 million tonnes in May thanks to higher exports from the Danube river ports, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday. Ukraine, a major exporter of grain and vegetable oils, exported up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Biologicals for drought-stressed crops and nutrient efficiency

The biologicals space continues to develop and one key area that companies like Corteva are trying to refine is the lifespan of products in the marketplace. Ryan Ridder, U.S. product manager for biologicals and fungicides at Corteva, says that even with continual shifts in the space, products with the right mode of action can work better for the farmer in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and more.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with expectations that supplies will outstrip demand in the coming months. The most-active August live cattle futures dropped 0.475 cent to settle at 134.925 cents per lb. The contract fell...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres - co spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soy steady-up 1 cent, wheat down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a fifth straight session on technical selling and optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine, raising the prospect of strong competition on the export market. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $7.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 4-3/4 cents at $8.44, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $9.09-3/4. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures head higher on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Traders monitoring talks about Black Sea grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 133,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.05-1/4. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybeans flat to firmer in rangebound trade, seeking direction. Worries about sluggish U.S. soy export demand offset spillover support from higher vegetable oil markets. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $14.73-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last unchanged at $13.41. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Price surge prompts regulators to peer into commodity hinterland

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spikes in energy and grain prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, coupled with the suspension of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange in March due to a disorderly market have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the commodities sector. WHAT...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

What do we do with the grain in Ukraine?

Last week the ProAgro Group, an information and analytical group of companies, held a conference via the internet titled, “What to do with grain? Strategies for grain processing development in war and post-war time.”. The conference, which was attended by about 350 participants, was tasked with answering one main...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE

