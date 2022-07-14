ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly’s former district attorney on how Larry Krasner’s progressive policies fail to prevent crime — and what we should do differently

By R. Seth Williams
Cover picture for the articleLast year, more Philadelphians were murdered than at any point in the city’s history. The perpetrators and the victims in many of these cases were not “whole” as human beings and suffered from profound spiritual sickness. These mostly young, Black men come from poor neighborhoods populated by the unskilled and uneducated,...

Comments / 21

Panda
4d ago

highest crime rate in history. lowest amount of inmates in history. seems to me it is krasners failed progressive policies and lack of prosecution. IMPEACH KRASNER.

Reply(3)
24
dems worst nightmare
3d ago

Good article but these criminals don’t want to work nobody in there family ever worked it starts with having pride in your self you got it on the basketball court but don’t have it in life

Reply(3)
8
Tom Golden
3d ago

{poverty is no excuse to let criminals off the hook if you think about it the welfare system is more the root cause,unmarried women being supported by government to have more than two children is a prescription for failure,these violent tendencies all starts in the home, who's teaching kids to hate police,plenty of people grew up in poverty and they aren't committing crimes that says something about a two parent family.

Reply
4
 

