Philly’s former district attorney on how Larry Krasner’s progressive policies fail to prevent crime — and what we should do differently

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of a Philadelphia church are upset after their building had been sprayed on, and it is not the first time. While it is seen stamped on many places in Philadelphia, at a place of worship graffiti is unwanted. “It’s disrespectful and, you know, there is gonna be some cost incurred to clean this up,” Ed Ma said. “The problem is that every time we clean it up, it’s just gonna be more open space for more graffiti.” Ma is a counselor at the Chinese Christian Church and Center on the 1100 block of Vine Street just north of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO