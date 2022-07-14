City Councilmember Cindy Bass Cancels Annual Summer Event Series Due To Safety Concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilmember Cindy Bass canceled the remainder of her annual Summer Event Series over safety concerns. The event kicked off last month and was supposed to run through Aug. 31.
Bass posted on Twitter Wednesday night that she and her staff are looking into alternative community events.
The annual event draws thousands of people for outdoor happenings, which include free food, live entertainment, kids’ activities, and giveaways.
