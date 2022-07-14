ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Councilmember Cindy Bass Cancels Annual Summer Event Series Due To Safety Concerns

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilmember Cindy Bass canceled the remainder of her annual Summer Event Series over safety concerns. The event kicked off last month and was supposed to run through Aug. 31.

Bass posted on Twitter Wednesday night that she and her staff are looking into alternative community events.

The annual event draws thousands of people for outdoor happenings, which include free food, live entertainment, kids’ activities, and giveaways.

CBS Philly

The Block Gives Back Hosts Annual Peace And Play Day In Kensington To Promote Public Safety In Parks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An advocacy group held an event on Saturday to encourage peace and safety at public parks in Philadelphia. The Block Gives Back hosted its sixth annual Peace and Play Day at Scanlon Playground in Kensington. The goal of this anti-violence initiative was to promote community involvement and engagement. There was a DJ, food and games for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. “We’re here to make sure that the park is safe to use for kids because when I was growing up, as a kid, it was okay for me to go to the park, my parents encouraged that,” Reggie Stephens, an organizer, said. “But now, honestly, I’m scared to even let my nieces and nephews playing outside in my front yard without me being there.” The organization is working on a plan to recruit volunteers, businesses and community leaders to work towards a solution to violence in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Members Of Philadelphia’s Chinese Christian Church And Center Upset After Graffiti Vandalism: ‘It’s Disrespectful’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of a Philadelphia church are upset after their building had been sprayed on, and it is not the first time. While it is seen stamped on many places in Philadelphia, at a place of worship graffiti is unwanted. “It’s disrespectful and, you know, there is gonna be some cost incurred to clean this up,” Ed Ma said. “The problem is that every time we clean it up, it’s just gonna be more open space for more graffiti.” Ma is a counselor at the Chinese Christian Church and Center on the 1100 block of Vine Street just north of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
philasun.com

City pushes to prevent water shutoffs with outreach, new protections

The City of Philadelphia has announced a new set of policies protecting households who could risk losing water service last May 2022. These new policies are already reducing the number of Philadelphia households facing shutoffs, which will resume beginning July 20. The new policies and Philadelphia’s existing affordability programs, among...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia High School Students Heading Off To Atlantic City For ACT-SO Awards At NAACP Convention

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Continuing its annual tradition, the NAACP will once again host the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, also known as the ACT-SO awards ceremony during its annual national convention. Nine students from schools throughout Philadelphia will be competing and CBS3 caught up with this talented group of young people before they left for Atlantic City. Some ACT-SO high school students from various schools around Philadelphia are fired up and ready to go. They will be competing against some of the best and brightest students from around the country at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City. “ACT-SO is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Essence

Philadelphia Faces Backlash For Choice Of Harriet Tubman Statue Sculptor And Excluding Black Artists

In a virtual public meeting, several Black artists voiced their frustrations and concerns about the project and the importance of race, representation and opportunity. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city awarded $500,000 to Wesley Wofford, a white sculptor who designed the traveling statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, which was displayed outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall earlier this year and has since been moved to White Plains, New York. But the city commissioned the work without proposals or drawings from additional artists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Cindy Bass
philasun.com

School District of Philadelphia launches transition team

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Ed.D. has announced a transition team as phase two of his three-phase approach to laying a strong foundation to improve outcomes for all students and achieve the Board’s “Goals and Guardrails” initiative. Phase one “Listening and Learning” sessions, together with the output from the transition team, will inform phase three, the development of a new strategic plan for the School District of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vice President Kamala Harris To Speak At 113th Annual NAACP Convention In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in the Tri-State area. This time, she will be at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City. Harris will again be speaking about reproductive rights – a topic that brought her to Philadelphia Saturday. The Vice President will speak at NAACP’s National Convention in Atlantic City before hosting a roundtable with lawmakers to discuss abortion access for women. You can watch Kamala Harris’ speech on CBS News Philly on Monday. “People are excited, the anticipation is high,” Kaleem Shabazz, the president of NAACP in Atlantic City, said. Harris is set to keynote...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
aroundambler.com

166th anniversary of The Great Train Wreck of 1856 near Fort Washington

On July 17, 1856, a train carrying passengers from Philadelphia to Wissahickon Station (now Ambler Station) for a summer picnic in Shaeff’s Woods was involved in a head-on crash with another train in Fort Washington The train was carrying somewhere between 1,100 to 1,500 people and approximately 60 people died.
AMBLER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Old City's first 'wedding stroll' features more than 45 restaurants, clothing stores, and venues

Though the traditional wedding season is nearly over, Old City is promoting its wedding services with an inaugural "Wedding Stroll" from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Check out more than 45 small businesses, including clothing shops, restaurants, catering businesses, and small venues and sample from some of historic Philadelphia's most popular wedding shops. The neighborhood includes more than 300 independent businesses, nearly 50 of which have opened in the last year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Philadelphia City
Main Line Media News

Roadwork set for Ridge Pike project

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has announced pre-construction activities will begin on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue starting on Monday, July 18. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18-22 in various locations throughout the corridor for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken’s Tracy Lamont obtains distribution deal for music. Next release on August 8th

Conshohocken’s Tracy Lamont, one-half of Stonie, now has a distribution deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution. Sparta Distribution is an invite-only music distribution service for independent artists. The deal will see Lamont’s music distributed across the globe with the service’s marketing machine behind it. He’ll be included on playlists across every platform and his music will be marketed for inclusion in movies, commercials, and television.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-295 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP to Restrict Several State Highways for Construction Work in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP is planning lane closures on several state highways in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, July 18, for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, November 23.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
