Terrell County, GA

GDOT $32.5M construction contract to bring upgrades to SWGA counties

By FOX 31 STAFF
WTGS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Department Of Transportation has awarded $32.5 million in Southwest Georgia construction contracts, including a project in Dougherty, Lee and Terrell County. Other contracts will upgrade lighting and resurface portions of state routes and upgrade signs and pavement markings on county roads. The largest contract that GDOT awarded...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

CBS 46

Operation Slow Down to take effect in Georgia on July 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the southeast was released, authorities across the southeast will put Operation Slow Down into effect on July 18. More statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Petition filed to recall Cordele city commissioner

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man recently filed an application, petitioning to recall City Commissioner Josh Deriso. The application to petition gained 126 signatures within a week. It’s now awaiting approval. Trae Sims lives in Cordele and made the file. The process to apply for the petition began...
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

Commodore Building brings new idea to Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s an idea that’s three years in the making. The land the Commodore Building sits on was just a dirt lot one year ago. Now, it’s a finished building. Building owner, Meredith Lockerman, says seeing her idea come to life is a dream...
PERRY, GA
WTGS

Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause SC quakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep underground may be causing earthquakes in South Carolina. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December around Lugoff and Eglin, northeast of Columbia. Some geologists suggest an initial December quake may be allowing water from the Wateree River...
COLUMBIA, SC
13WMAZ

Central Georgia hospitals seeing increased wait times

MACON, Ga. — If you go to an emergency room anywhere in Georgia, you could be waiting for several hours. Our Atlanta station 11Alive checked into wait times in the state, including talking with one man who waited 13 hours at two Emory Healthcare ER. The hospitals they spoke to blamed staffing shortages and other workplace problems. At Central Georgia hospitals, some people wait while others just leave.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 14)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Job Duties: Follow with traffic rules and regulations, report problems or accidents to management, and load and...
MACON, GA
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

New housing coming to underserved Albany area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A developer hopes to serve an underserved part of Albany with new housing options. A new housing development is in the works. It will be built on Van Buren Street. Many people looked on as developers from Atlanta talked about their plans for the property. The...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on First Ave. SE in Moultrie

A man was hit and killed in Colquitt County on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 6:55 a.m. on First Avenue SE at its intersection with WMTM Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet S truck was traveling north in the inside lane of First Ave. when the pedestrian failed to yield.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Man hit, killed crossing Moultrie road

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was hit and killed crossing a Moultrie road Friday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened around 6 a.m. on WMTM Road and First Avenue SW. A middle-aged man was hit and killed by a small truck while crossing the road where...
MOULTRIE, GA

