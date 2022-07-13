ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Arrested After Man is Pistol-Whipped in Worcester Co.

By WGMD News
WGMD Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a man in Newark during which he was pistol-whipped by one suspect – who is also accused of firing the weapon. According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to Hayes Landing Road Monday night in response...

www.wgmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGMD Radio

Seaford Man Charged With Five Armed Robberies in Late 2021

A Seaford man faces five counts each of robbery and weapons-related offenses following a police investigation into several robberies. Between last October 1st and December 20th, Seaford Police responded to four armed robberies at Valero Shore Stop on West Stein Highway and one armed robbery at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bridgeville Highway.
SEAFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Maryland State Police#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Business Route 13
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Three suspects in Prince Frederick Armed Robbery, tied to St. Mary’s Armed Robbery

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Criminal Intelligence Unit responded to an armed robbery call at the Giant grocery store in California. Deputies canvassed the immediate area and determined the suspect vehicle was a white SUV, which was observed traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, driving recklessly after the robbery.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in threat of mass violence against Salisbury University

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officials have arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to go on a shooting rampage at Salisbury University in Eastern Maryland, authorities said.Harold Fink III of Church Hill is suspected of making a threat of mass violence against the university, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday news release.On Thursday night, sheriff's deputies were sent to 124 Price Station Road in Church Hill after learning of Fink's social media posts, which threatened the lives of university students and staff, according to authorities.Fink threatened to harm himself too, deputies said.Law enforcement officers took Fink into custody at his residence. He has been charged with a Threat of Mass Violence, according to authorities.Notifications were made to Salisbury University and the Wicomico Sheriff's Office after the threats surfaced, according to authorities.All agencies worked together to ensure that there was no threat to the public, deputies said.Fink is being held without bail at a detention center, according to authorities.  
CHURCH HILL, MD
WBOC

Red Light Cameras Could Return to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Traffic was obeying the rules Friday afternoon at the intersection of Route 13 and Centre Road in Salisbury - stopping on red and going on green. But accidents at this intersection, as well as at others, have Salisbury Police calling for increased red light enforcement, which is why they want to bring red light cameras back to the city.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

3 Arrested in “Ambush” Shooting of Juvenile in Laurel

Three people have been charged with attempted murder, reckless endangering and other crimes related to what Laurel Police call an ‘ambush assault’ of a juvenile two months ago. According to police, a grand jury this week indicted 19-year-old Damon Hardy, 19-year-old Antione Hudson and a 17-year-old juvenile. A...
LAUREL, DE
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Dies Following Crash In Maryland: State Police

A 33-year-old Maryland man is dead after being struck by a teen driver in Worcester County, state police announced. Bishopville resident Daniel Hicken died from injuries sustained in a crash shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, when he was struck in the area of Route 50 and the Harry Kelley Bridge by Levittown, PA resident Anthony Capriotti, Jr, 19, in Worcester County, officials said.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Fishing Store Employee Charged With Felony Theft

A Milton man is charged with felony theft following an investigation at his place of employment: Lewes Harbour Marina. According to Lewes Police, an investigation determined that 51-year-old Thomas Serbin, who was employed as the store manager for two years, committed thefts dozens of times at the store. Police said...
MILTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean Pines boy dies in hit-and-run

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy Monday night. Gavin Knupp, of Ocean Pines, was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at Atlantic General Hospital, according to a press release. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:45 p.m., Knupp...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following crash in Worcester Co.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: Maryland State Police say 33-year-old Daniel Hicken has died from injuries sustained in this crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to contact the Berlin Barrack at...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Pedestrian Killed After Struck by Truck in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A pedestrian had to be rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck late Wednesday night on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge into Ocean City. Maryland State Police said that at around 8 p.m. 33-year-old Daniel Joseph Hicken of Bishopville, Md. was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway. While attempting to cross, he was hit in lane one of westbound Rt. 50 by a 1997 Chevrolet truck driven by 19-year-old Anthony Capriotti Jr. of Levittown, Pa.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City police chief says calls for service dropped

Decrease in crime credited to proactive approach and new body camera program. The Ocean City Police Department saw decreases almost across the board when it came to calls and crimes in June, and according to Police Chief Ross Buzzuro, the recently implemented body cameras may have contributed to the trend.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Pocomoke Police to host backpack giveaway

POCOMOKE, Md. – The Pocomoke City Police Department will be hosting a backpack giveaway for students gearing up to go back to school. If you are a resident of the area, you should call the Pocomoke City Police Department to register. The deadline to register is July 25th, and the department wants to make sure you register early as they don’t expect there to be extras.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Man Found Unconscious at Wheel of Running Car Charged With 3rd DUI, Drug Offenses

A Laurel man has been arrested for felony DUI and drug-related offenses after being found unconscious at the wheel of a running vehicle at a gas pump. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the Oasis Travel Plaza on Sussex Highway early Tuesday, and learned that the car had been idling for about 45 minutes. Police approached the driver, and a DUI investigation ensued.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Unattended Cooking Blamed for Fruitland Fire

FRUITLAND, Md. - Authorities say unattended cooking sparked a Wednesday night fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Fruitland. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 6 p.m. at a one-story home located at 823 Sharps Point Road. It...
FRUITLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy