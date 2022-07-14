ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Northern Utah Police Chief Resigns After DUI Arrest

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlysses Michael Black, the police chief of North Park, has resigned after being accused of DUI in Idaho. According to court documents, Black was detained on June 18 in Fremont County, Idaho. He entered a not guilty plea and paid a $2,000 bail. The next hearing for him is on August...

www.bulletin-news.com

eastidahonews.com

Man arrested for murder in connection to body found at rest stop

IDAHO FALLS — A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby man killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCA, Nev. – A Rigby man was killed in a single-car crash on June 30 in Winnemucca, Nevada. Richard Strauss, 72, was driving a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck and was traveling east on Interstate 80 in the right lane. Officials say it is unclear why the Ford ran...
RIGBY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.

