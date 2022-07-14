ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Matches Swimsuit Looks With Her Kids For Turks And Caicos Getaway

By Chelsey Sanchez
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has taken her four children to Turks and Caicos to spend some quality family time together. The SKKN founder shared pictures from the tropical getaway on Instagram today, including a moment where the entire family matched in all-black swimsuits on the beach. While Kardashian looked stylish in...

That Guy
5d ago

We use to have Shirley Temple, Father Knows Best and The Andy Griffin Show as symbols of American values. Now we have the Kardashian’s and the Real Housewives series. Is it any wonder why the US is a mess and other Countries laugh at us.

Denise Dykes
5d ago

That picture is fake!! Look at the hand around that kid!!! She must be in a custody battle because lately she been being with her kids!! Where’s Pete?!?!

Ericka Dean
5d ago

They want privacy but they put everything on social media this are so vulgar I don’t like them

