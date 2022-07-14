ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at business near Centralia causes an estimated $1.5 million dollars in damage

By Lucas Geisler, Joushua Blount
 5 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) -

Firefighters in Boone County responded to a fire at JBS Live Pork just outside of Centralia on Wednesday night. Crews report the damages in the fire are estimated to be around $1.5 million dollars.

The Boone County Fire Protection District told ABC 17 News Crews it responded around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for smoke at a multi-story building fire in the 22000 block of March Rd. Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said when crews arrived, smoke was coming from an elevator on the fifth floor of the business.

Chuck Leake, Assistant Fire Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District later told ABC 17 news crews on scene that they discovered the fire started in basement of the JBS Live Pork Tower and began working its way up.

Boone County Fire said crews responded 10 minutes after the call and were able to get water on the flames right away. According to crews, the flames burned through the insulation and made it to the sixth floor.

Boone County Fire Protection District said there were around 36 firefighters all together from Centralia, Columbia and the Fire Protection District itself working to contain the fire. Leake said the team work is what made the difference.

"It's just a matter of the teamwork that went on with Boone County Fire protection District as well as our partners that was the City of Columbia, and Centralia Fire Departments," Leake said. "It's been a team effort, and then working with that. We got a quick knock down to the fire."

The Boone County Fire Protection District says there are no injuries or deaths and the people who were on site at the time of the fire, got out safely.

