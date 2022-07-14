ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Meghan King Speaks Out After Marriage Officially Annulled: 'I Didn't Even Want to Get Married'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down." With a little time and distance from her whirlwind romance and short-lived marriage to the president's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, Meghan King says she was "very confused" by that whole...

toofab.com

Comments / 1

Related
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

'Real Housewives' alum has a new boyfriend less than a year after whirlwind romance with Biden's nephew, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2022, starting with this former reality TV star… On July 3, TMZ broke the news that Meghan King has a new boyfriend: She reportedly started dating businessman Trevor Colhoun — an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune — after they met through mutual friends in April. (Check him out here.) The following day, a Page Six source said that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum and her new beau "are very happy in their new relationship." Meghan split from her third husband — President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens — in late 2021 following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. Trevor, meanwhile, reportedly split from his wife — whom he's now divorcing — in October 2021. According to multiple media outlets, he has two children and is based in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What's the Real Reason Savannah Chrisley and Her Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Aren't Together Anymore?

The Chrisleys have had one helluva year — am I right?. Family patriarch Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie stood trial after they were accused of bamboozling banks out of millions. Weeks later, a federal jury concluded that the couple was guilty of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. The Chrisleys won’t face sentencing until Oct. 6. Until then, they’ve been remanded to house arrest.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam

Add another hater to the list. Erika Jayne has been making some big claims on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her worst infraction was when she insinuated that victims suing husband Tom Girardi had actually received their settlement money. Money that they are alleging he stole from them. Eeesh. It bears repeating […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
survivornet.com

Todd Chrisley, 53, of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Reveals Mom Nanny Faye, 77, is Battling Bladder Cancer As He And Wife Julie, 49, Beg Fans For Prayers After Their Conviction For Financial Crimes

Todd Chrisley’s mom, Nanny Faye, 77, is currently battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed in fall 2021. Bladder cancer develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. It is highly treatable when caught in the early stages of the disease.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Arranged Marriage#Aspen
Distractify

Todd Chrisley Recently Revealed Nanny Faye Has Cancer — Here's What We Know

The Chrisleys, of Chrisley Knows Best TV fame, have recently been going through a lot with seemingly no end in sight. Both Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud in June 2022 and are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6. As if things couldn't get any worse, Todd recently revealed that his mother, Nanny Faye, has cancer. Here's what we know about her unfortunate diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Teresa Giudice feels about ‘RHONJ’ alum Dina Manzo skipping her wedding

Dina Manzo will not be attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August, Page Six can confirm. However, the bride-to-be has “no issue” with the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum and is “OK with it,” a source exclusively tells us. “Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” an insider says. “They remain as close as ever.” There has been speculation online recently about whether a rumored rift between Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, and Ruelas is to blame for the former reality star’s expected absence at the upcoming nuptials. However, our source says the rumors are...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache After 2 Years, Denies Reuniting With Ex Carter

Closing their chapter. Kristen Doute and boyfriend Alex Menache have split after two years of dating. "Moving day is hard," the former Vanderpump Rules star, 39, captioned a sentimental Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, January 21, while moving out of the home she and Menache briefly shared. "Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy