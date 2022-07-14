What would Martinez bring to Man Utd?

Manchester United already have an army of centre-backs but Erik ten Hag is closing in on Lisandro Martinez to boost his defence for the new season. The Argentine was generally deployed at the back under Ten Hag at Ajax but can also operate in defensive midfield. Martinez is only...
Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
After selling Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will increase their bid to Juventus for the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who has already agreed personal terms for a five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira) Manchester United are convinced Frenkie de Jong is committed to joining the club despite reports in Spain that...
Christian Eriksen says he still has "major ambitions" to fulfil after completing his move to Manchester United. The Denmark midfielder agreed terms with United last week and, with the move finally confirmed, he admits he is looking forward to getting started at Old Trafford. "Manchester United is a special club,"...
