ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

McLean County Finance Committee met July 6

spotonillinois.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article Here is the agenda provided by the committee:1. Roll...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Shots fired at 200 block of Green Street near Red Lion, KAMS

Friday night, an Illini-Alert reported that shots were fired in the 200 block of East Green Street in Champaign near KAMS and The Red Lion. The alert advised those close to the area to "secure" their location. On July 4, shots were fired less than four blocks away at the corner...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy