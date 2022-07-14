ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Keegan Murray on competing against Chet Holmgren in Kings loss to Thunder

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqhLA_0gfJ5txG00

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about his first experience playing against fellow draft pick Chet Holmgren, his 29 point performance, playing in front of his parents, the advice from assistant coach Doug Christie, and Sacramento’s resilient comeback from 19 points down coming up just short in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday night.

