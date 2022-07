A Chicago man was seriously injured in a personal watercraft accident Saturday afternoon on Bass Lake. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the accident at approximately 4:15 p.m. CT. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found that 30-year-old Michael O’Malley was operating a personal watercraft when he collided with the side of another personal watercraft being operated at a high rate of speed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO