Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

The next time you are on the county roads in Archer, you might need to do a double take when you see cattle grazing in the area, as it might just be a yak. Yaks are traditionally found in the Himalayas and tibet, where they are domesticated for their meat, milk and wool, often times they are also used as pack animals. ver 15 years ago Kent Sutton was looking into making a change on his farm, his wife suggested they start raising cattle, but Sutton decided in a spur of the moment decision to bring yaks to his land. The post An uncommon herd found in Idaho is thriving appeared first on Local News 8.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO