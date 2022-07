A few days ago, I was returning home from yet another brutally long day at work, and I spotted an intensely enthusiastic person waving a sign on the street in Pearl City. Curious as to which of Hawaii’s incredible choices on the primary election ballot could possibly inspire such glee and aplomb, I was disappointed to discover upon closer inspection that the man was only holding a sign to promote the sale of Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol products.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO