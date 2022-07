HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two kilograms of cocaine and Mexican cartel statues were seized in a Conway-area drug bust, according to the Horry County Police Department. Martine Garcia, 31, of Conway, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in ice, crank, or crack cocaine, according to police.

