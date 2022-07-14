Bernard Pollard News

As good and consistent as safety Jessie Bates as been for the Cincinnati Bengals, he is clearly not top priority financially long term. Bates and the Bengals were not able to reach an extension agreement by last Fridays deadline. There are speculations that Jessie could hold out of training camp to ensure he doesn’t jeopardize his health during these uncertain times. The franchise tagged veteran may not be feeling the love in Cincinnati but that could change on another team near you. These are a few teams that should come knocking for a trade.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO