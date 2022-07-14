ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bernard Pollard News

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing helps fill the slow time better than a good, old-fashioned Twitter beef....

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Troy Bowles, son of Buccaneers coach Todd, commits to Georgia

It has been quite the year for the Bowles family in 2022. Todd Bowles replaced Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And now Troy Bowles, the elder Bowles’ son, has committed to play football at Georgia. The younger Bowles announced his verbal...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Yardbarker

Why the Jets Must Trade For Orlando Brown Jr.

It is time for Joe Douglas to make a commitment to Zach Wilson. A commitment of protecting him. The second-year quarterback was the third most sacked signal caller in the NFL last season (44 sacks), he came up hobbling two other times and missed the better part of four games with a knee injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Potential Trade Partners for Bengals Jessie Bates after no extension by deadline

As good and consistent as safety Jessie Bates as been for the Cincinnati Bengals, he is clearly not top priority financially long term. Bates and the Bengals were not able to reach an extension agreement by last Fridays deadline. There are speculations that Jessie could hold out of training camp to ensure he doesn’t jeopardize his health during these uncertain times. The franchise tagged veteran may not be feeling the love in Cincinnati but that could change on another team near you. These are a few teams that should come knocking for a trade.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

20 Reasons Why This Will Be Year Packers Finally Win Super Bowl

When the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 behind hot-shot young quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the logical next question was how many NFL championships this budding dynasty would win. Well, the Packers have won a dynasty’s worth of regular-season games over the past 11 seasons. But they haven’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Leonard Fournette responds to weight concerns in since-deleted tweet

Leonard Fournette may have gained a few pounds over the past year or so, but the star running back implied on Monday the recent talk about his weight gain has been greatly exaggerated. Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud said on his podcast last week that Bucs coaches were unhappy...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Which cities should get an NFL expansion team?

The NFL is always looking to expand its reach to as many fans as possible. More teams joining the league isn’t a matter of if but when. We’ve compiled a list of the cities that deserve an NFL team the most. Your city just might be on it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn
Yardbarker

Steelers' 'real competition' at QB is between Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett for backup job?

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward seemed to confirm what's been repeated since early spring when he essentially named free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as the favorite to be the club's starting quarterback for Week 1 over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett last week. A subsequent story then said that Trubisky would "have to be outplayed by a considerable margin" during training camp and the preseason to lose the job before September, barring an injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kingsley Enagbare could be a great NFL edge-rusher immediately

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with All-Pro edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith earlier this offseason. That meant that they needed to add at least one more edge-rusher to provide depth for the starting tandem of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, who both recorded 9+ sacks in 2021. In April's NFL Draft, the team selected South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round. Enagbare has the talent and track record to provide an immediate impact for defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker will be an elite duo for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers might be looking at their best linebackers room since Nick Barnett and A.J. Hawk took the field together about a decade and a half ago. It comes in the form of All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell and standout rookie Quay Walker. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has himself an elite pairing, which will be the backbone of this top-10 defense in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers new assistant coach and his controversy

Announced by the Steelers mid-February 2022, Brian Flores will be the senior assistant defensive/ linebackers coach. With his experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Steelers. Creating controversy, he is also giving the world a glimpse into the shadier side of the NFL. The former Miami Dolphins head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Samori Toure could be be a big-play receiver for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers needed to address the receiver position this offseason after losing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and speedy receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to AFC West teams. They did exactly that in April's NFL Draft. They drafted North Dakota State's Christian Watson (second round), Nevada's Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former No. 1 overall pick David Carr: Giants could 'make a move' for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants have different questions hovering over them regarding their quarterback situations this summer. San Francisco seems prepared to go all-in on 2021 rookie Trey Lance as its new starting signal-caller even though veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. The Giants, meanwhile, hit a figurative reset button this past winter and ultimately hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Schoen then chose former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be his head coach, and such decisions caused the Giants to be linked with former Buffalo backup Mitchell Trubisky in offseason rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter was a steal for Green Bay's defense

The Green Bay Packers may have had the steal of April's NFL draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst selected Georgia Tech Safety Tariq Carpenter with the 228th overall pick in the seventh round. What makes the former four-year starter so unique is his ability to play multiple positions. He can play both safety and linebacker. Green Bay hasn't had a versatile defensive back quite like this since Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who played both safety and cornerback.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys QB Comments On Dak Prescott’s Potential

It doesn’t look good that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott only has one playoff victory in four games. They had a golden opportunity last season when they had the home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. Unfortunately, their offense faltered against the San Francisco...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Writer Sums Up The Reality With Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Kelsey Conway tweeted that the team is better with safety Jessie Bates on the field. However, that possibility is being threatened by the fact that he hasn’t signed his franchise tag. Worst yet, both parties haven’t agreed to a long-term deal as the July 15...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy