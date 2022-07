The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships on Monday. "CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport partners to provide a safer and healthier environment for cruise passengers and crew," the agency's website reads. "Cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO