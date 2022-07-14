Driver crashes, dies after being shot on Washington Bridge: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot behind the wheel of a pickup truck on the Washington Bridge late Wednesday, causing him to crash the vehicle and die, according to authorities.

The victim, a 41-year-old Bronx resident not yet publicly identified by name, was driving along the span linking Upper Manhattan to the Bronx when he was struck in the chest around 10:45 p.m., police said.

The victim’s red Dodge pickup then crashed near an entrance ramp to the Cross Bronx Expressway.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have recovered ballistic evidence from the bridge, but had not made an arrest as of Thursday morning.

A description of the shooter’s vehicle, as well as a motive in the attack were also being sought early Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

