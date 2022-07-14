Bob Jungels to ride new bike with €12,000 frameset to celebrate Tour de France stage win

AG2R Citroën Team and BMC have announced this morning that Bob Jungels will ride stage 12 of the Tour de France aboard an all-new, very-expensive road bike.

It is known as the BMC Teammachine SLR Mpc, and it comes from the Swiss brand's 'Masterpiece' collection, which is the brand's take on no-expense-spared design and construction.

A frameset alone (including fork, cockpit and seatpost) will cost €12,000, some €7,300 more expensive than the off-the-shelf version of the same frame.

The frame in question is based on the blueprint of the Teammachine SLR, BMC's lightweight semi-aero road bike that was ridden by Jungels for his 50km solo breakaway win on stage 9. A representative from BMC told Cyclingnews that the provision of the Masterpiece bike is in celebration of that victory.

In addition to the €12k frameset, Jungels' mechanics will need to add a host of components to make it rideable. From a video of the bike - albeit with Ben O'Connor's name on it - shared to the team's Instagram ahead of the stage, it appears to be fitted with Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels, Pirelli P Zero Race tyres, and a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset. There are also the finishing components such as the saddle, bar tape, bottle cages and pedals to consider.

Totalling up the value of these components, we believe Jungels' bike will be worth somewhere in the region of €21,000.

If you're wondering how this compares to other Tour de France bikes , check out our feature that dives into the cost of a Tour de France bike . However, being sponsored by the various brands mentioned, it's unlikely that AG2R Citroën would have needed to pay anything for the bike, let alone the full price, and will likely return it after its use.

Of its Masterpiece program, BMC says it is "driven only by perfection, each module is brought to life by the hands of the world’s leading carbon fibre artisans," before continuing to say "stiffness, weight, and performance numbers all exceed those of the most demanding professional riders."

The program officially launched in 2020 when the brand announced a €10,000 frame based around the Roadmachine, but the Teammachine wasn't given the treatment until June 2022.

