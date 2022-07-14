ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire will ask voters to support property tax increase in November referendum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Eau Claire will ask voters this November if they'd support raising property taxes to maintain city services. The city's manager says if such a referendum fails, cuts are likely. In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council approved putting a referendum question on the...

WEAU-TV 13

Country Jam, new businesses and more on Monday’s Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will consider a number of plans and proposals during Monday’s meeting. On the agenda: a comprehensive plan amendment for the future Country Jam location north of Eau Claire, consideration of a plan for a two-story office building on Eau Claire’s southeast side and consideration of plans to add two new businesses at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Prill Road on Eau Claire’s southeast side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Valley business leaders react to Sun Country announcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One thing was top of mind at Friday’s Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues event, the area’s next airline. Thursday, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) announced Sun Country Airlines would be its next carrier. The U.S. Department of Transportation selected Sun Country for the airport as a part of its Essential Air Service program.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Farm Technology Days draw in thousands

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Farm Tech Days brings in thousands to the small town of Loyal. The crowds of people are unusual for Clark County. They’re used to more cows than people. “We have 32,000 people and 64,000 cows,” said Bob Meyer, Executive Committee member of Farm Technology Days....
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receiving reports of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to receive numerous reports from people of a phone scam. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a media release numerous people reported to the Sheriff’s Office they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. In the case of this phone scam, the scammer on the phone tells the person they “have a warrant for their arrest and in order to clear it up they should send money or gift cards.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A taste of the Vietnam War made its way to Wisconsin Saturday. That’s because The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is hosting a Vietnam reenactment this weekend at Camp Victory near Greenwood. Reenactors put together a 1968 army firebase camp. “We want to help educate...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rains and flash flooding are affecting traffic, schools and more in Chippewa County on Friday. An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
STANLEY, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced For Fleeing From Barron County Law Enforcement

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Donnie Strand on convictions from an incident that occurred in June 2021 in Rice Lake, WI during which he fled from law enforcement. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured as a result of his pursuit of Strand. On June 10, 2021, the...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Convicted Armed Burglar In Chippewa County Sentenced To 3 Years Probation

A 24-year-old convicted armed burglar in Chippewa County has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Quinnten Schug and Antonio Obrien were taken into custody after a reported home invasion in March 2021. Chippewa County deputies were called to a home south of Cadott and two men – Schug and Obrien – matched the suspect description that had been given. Authorities recovered a loaded handgun and face masks. Obrien is scheduled to return to court next week.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
TMJ4 News

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
wiproud.com

Body of Wisconsin woman found in Mississippi River identified

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Wabasha County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
wpr.org

Superior Police officer jailed after fatal off-duty drunk driving crash

A sergeant with the Superior Police Department was arrested early Friday after an off-duty crash that killed one man and left two other people injured. Police say the sergeant was drunken driving. A statement from the police department says Sgt. Greg Swanson is being held in the Douglas County Jail...
SUPERIOR, WI

