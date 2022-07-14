Increasing chances for storms next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Winds have picked up from the south overnight and that has brought in milder temperatures Tuesday morning as well as more humidity. We will have another day with sunny skies, but winds will be gustier Tuesday afternoon boosting temps to the mid and low 90s and feel like 100º with humidity factored in. Tuesday night, a cool front will slide through, but the air behind the front won’t be much cooler as highs still run to near 90º on Wednesday afternoon. Humidity peaks as we head into the weekend and with highs in the mid 90s we may feel as hot as 105º Saturday and Sunday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO