Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to protect structures and set up containment lines on a fire burning north of Bliss. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Bray Fire, first reported on Monday at around 4:25 p.m. seven miles north of Bliss, is burning in grass and brush. Multiple local fire agencies are helping BLM Twin Falls and Boise fire crews and Sawtooth National Forest fire crews fight the wind-fueled fire. The latest estimate is that 12,000 acres were burned. Winds, low humidity, and hot temperatures for Tuesday have fire officials concerned about the fire's containment. The fire was human-caused. Crews worked through the night on the northside with a bulldozer line and back burn operations. Multiple aircraft are assisting ground efforts.
